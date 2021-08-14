Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in July

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NIM opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

