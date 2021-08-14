Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in July

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NIM opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.30.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
