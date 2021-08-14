Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $103.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.