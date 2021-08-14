NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

NVEE stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64. NV5 Global has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

