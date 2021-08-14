NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Friday. 10,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

