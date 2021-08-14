O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.07. O2Micro International shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 129,943 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

