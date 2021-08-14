Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $2,654,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16.

NYSE OSH opened at $51.00 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

