Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.83.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 16.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 16.70 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,799,000.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.