Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$15.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.