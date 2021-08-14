Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,165. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 779.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

