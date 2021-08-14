Oddz Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $1.57 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00154381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.09 or 1.00243282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.68 or 0.00872169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

