Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $1.89 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $183,900.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,577.74 or 1.00005805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00032010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013600 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

