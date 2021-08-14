OIN Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $544,463.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00879462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00102112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,959,980 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

