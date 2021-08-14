Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

OKTA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $235.84. The company had a trading volume of 803,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

