Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells $135,003.21 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 98,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

