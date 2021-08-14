Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. 17,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

