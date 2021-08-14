Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.