Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.54.
EverCommerce stock opened at 19.43 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
