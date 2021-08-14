Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.54.

EverCommerce stock opened at 19.43 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

