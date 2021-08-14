Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.