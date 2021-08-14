Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.98. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $105.57.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

