Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 59,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,250,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,788. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

