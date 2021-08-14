Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.