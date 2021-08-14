Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $32,332,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,267. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

