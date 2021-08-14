Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 473 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

