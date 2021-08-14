Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of PTC by 150.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $511,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $3,475,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

