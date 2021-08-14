Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 565 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,512,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $24,569,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

