Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,305,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

