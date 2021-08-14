Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

