Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.95

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.95 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17.47 ($0.23). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 17.38 ($0.23), with a volume of 325,550 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.99. The firm has a market cap of £33.44 million and a P/E ratio of -25.48.

In other news, insider Brad George acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

