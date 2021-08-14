Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.61 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,706 shares of company stock worth $7,404,800.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

