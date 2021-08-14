Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.
NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 71,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,765. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.