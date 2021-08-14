Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 71,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,765. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

