Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Earnings Beat

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 9,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 979,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,719,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

