Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OM opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 470,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

