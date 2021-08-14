Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.68 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $92.68 million and $977,160.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003352 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,501,863 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

