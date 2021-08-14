Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PBLA opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $9.75.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

