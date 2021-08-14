Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.37. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 342,261 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXT. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

