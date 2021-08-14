Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.56.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC opened at C$37.03 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$26.44 and a 52 week high of C$37.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.11.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.