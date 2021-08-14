Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRKA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 82,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,886. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

