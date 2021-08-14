Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

