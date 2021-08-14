Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

