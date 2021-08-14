Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGOL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 109,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,334. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

