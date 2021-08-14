Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGOL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 109,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,334. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
