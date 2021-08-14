PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

