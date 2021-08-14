PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $274.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

