Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $109,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Paysafe by 11.3% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 394,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $8,214,000. Natixis bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $2,658,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

