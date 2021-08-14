PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

