PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

