PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $98.93 million and $786,406.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 783,802,005 coins and its circulating supply is 338,478,992 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

