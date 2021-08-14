Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $657,850.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PEN opened at $257.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.77. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $9,254,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

