People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,646,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 1,554,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

