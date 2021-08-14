Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) One Day Volume Tops $2,711.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $2,711.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

