Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 149,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,576. The firm has a market cap of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

